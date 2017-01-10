In Other News: A Guy Gets Into a Three-Hour Armed Police Standoff After Someone Takes a Bite of His Grilled Cheese

A 55-year-old guy named Daniel Blackwell in Dundalk, Maryland got into a HUGE argument with his wife and daughter on Sunday night after he made himself a grilled cheese sandwich and one of them took a bite.

He was so upset he grabbed his GUN and fired a shot in the house. It wasn’t at his wife or daughter, but they still got the hell out of there and called the cops.

And Daniel was still so furious that he barricaded himself inside and had a THREE-HOUR standoff with the cops before he finally surrendered.

He’s been charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

