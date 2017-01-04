In Other News: A Guy Celebrates the New Year by Belly Flopping Onto a Police Car

A 25-year-old guy named Cody Romano from Menasha, Wisconsin got drunk on New Year’s Eve, and after midnight, he went running through the streets to celebrate.

He spotted a police car, so he ran at it at full speed and did a BELLY FLOP onto the windshield. The glass shattered, he left a dent in the hood, and then he took off.

But the cops who were inside the car got out, chased him down, and arrested him.

He’s facing several charges, including disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

(The Smoking Gun)

