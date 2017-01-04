In Other News: A Fight Over a Missing Playstation Controller Leads to “Kung Fu and Back Flips”

Two guys in their 30s in Gloucester City, New Jersey got into an argument last month over a missing Playstation 4 controller. They took it outside, and one of the guys SPAT in the other one’s face.

But after the spit hit him, apparently the guy blacked out . . . and according to the police report, quote, “began to do kung fu and back flips.”

None of his sweet ninja moves actually made contact with his friend, though . . . but he DID manage to mess up the guy’s fence.

Both of them eventually decided not to press charges, so no one was arrested. There’s no word on whether they ever found the controller.

(CBS 3 – Philadelphia)

Share and Enjoy