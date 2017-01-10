In Other News: A “Family Feud” Board Game Fight Leads to a Woman Stabbing Her Niece

They make a board game version of “Family Feud”, but without STEVE HARVEY there cracking jokes and making shocked and horrified faces at people’s raunchy answers, it probably isn’t very good.

And it was EXTREMELY bad for a family in Stock Island, Florida when their home game of “Family Feud” made an ACTUAL family feud bubble up.

A 42-year-old woman named Jerneen Green got mad at her 18-year-old niece Tia Parrado during the game . . . and Jerneen used that as an opportunity to bring up her suspicion that Tia had stolen some money from her.

They argued, and Jerneen wound up grabbing a screwdriver and STABBING Tia in the ear.

She was arrested for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

(Florida Keys News)

Share and Enjoy