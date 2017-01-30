In Other News: A College Student Confused Covered Lab Equipment With a KKK Rally

A student at Bowling Green State University in Ohio panicked last week when she thought she saw a member of the KKK at her school.

She was walking past a building on campus, looked in the window, and saw something that looked like a person in a pointy white sheet. So she took a photo and tweeted it to the college president.

The president investigated and found out that there was NOT a KKK rally going on . . . it was actually a piece of LAB EQUIPMENT covered in a white sheet.

Obviously that’s a ridiculous outcome, and the girl who took the photo has been mocked a lot on Twitter . . . but in her defense, from a distance, that piece of lab equipment DOES kinda look like a Klan member.

(Washington Free Beacon)

