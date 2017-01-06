Hungry at Home “Pack-a-Thon” set for Jan. 13

VALDOSTA – Hungry at Home has teamed up with Target for a “Pack-a-Thon” for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Hungry at Home will be collecting food donations at Crosspointe Church at 110 Northside Drive from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on January 13.

Teams of volunteers will compete to pack the most bags of food for hungry children in the Valdosta/Lowndes County area. The winning team will receive the MLK 2017 Service Award.

To sign up, visit the Hungry at Home website or Facebook page.

The goal of the Hungry At Home program is to “bridge the gap” between school and home so children do not have to be hungry while away from school. We provide each child in need with a backpack filled with six healthy meals and four snacks.

The backpacks are distributed discreetly so the children receiving the backpacks remain anonymous. Backpacks are packed and sent home with each child on Friday afternoon and the child returns their backpack to school on Monday morning.

