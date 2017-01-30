Hundreds of volunteers cleanup 30 demolished homes at Sunshine Acres

COOK Co. – Hundreds of volunteers at Sunshine Acres are all on one mission, after a deadly tornado hit Cook County a week ago.

“Doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, we’re here to help you get through this time,” says one local volunteer.

The shredded pieces of debris used to be 30 mobile homes.

“The people that lost everything, they’re looking for some small items that they can hold on to,” says William Bush, co-owner of Sunshine Acres.

Bush says that’s why volunteers are hand sorting what’s left before bigger equipment moves in.

This weekend, families return to collect any valuable items that may be irreplaceable, such as baby pictures blown away in the storm.

“When we hand it to them they just break down into tears,” says Bush.

Congressman Austin Scott witnessed the overwhelming support firsthand when he revisited the trailer park on Sunday.

“We have people who have had their own homes destroyed and who are volunteering to help other people because they feel like other people are more in need than they are,” says U.S. Rep. Scott. “As sad as it is to look at this, you see everybody pulling together and it’s heartwarming.”

Shattered homes, now neatly piled, and slowly disappearing along with the pain of seeing everything once loved gone.

“The week is just the beginning of it ad it’s going to take a long time for everyone to get cleaned up and back on their feet,” says Sherry Buresh, with All Hands Volunteers.

Showing the power of mother nature is no match for the power of hardworking volunteers.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

