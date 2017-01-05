“Hidden Figures” and “A Monster Calls” premiere tonight at Valdosta Cinemas

VALDOSTA – Two new movies premiere tonight at Valdosta Cinemas, including the true story of an African-American woman NASA team and a visually impressive children’s tale.

A Monster Calls (PG-13)



A boy seeks the help of a tree monster to cope with his single mum’s terminal illness.

Stars Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.

Click here for more showtimes.

Hidden Figures (PG)



Based on a true story. A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program’s first successful space missions.

Stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 5:00 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 8:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.

Click here for more showtimes.

