GSC Battle Favors UWF; Lady Blazers Fall 77-64

VALDOSTA – A gutsy effort by the Valdosta State women’s basketball team came up short on Monday night, as the Lady Blazers fell to top-ranked West Florida, 77-64, in Gulf South Conference action at The Complex.

Valdosta State outscored the Argonauts 19-12 in the third quarter to overcome a 12-point and close the gap to one point at 51-50 before the start of the final period. West Florida surged in the last 10 minutes, however, scoring 26 fourth quarter points on the back of Alex Coyne, who posted eight of her 12 second-half points in the final five minutes of the game.

The Lady Blazers went on a 7-4 run during the first five minutes of the fourth to overtake UWF with a 57-55 lead. The advantage marked VSU’s first since the first two minutes of the game. Coyne quickly put the Argonauts back in front with her second three-pointer of the game at the 4:35 mark, which sparked a 22-7 run down the stretch.

Coyne was joined by three other Argonauts that all scored double-digits in the scoring column, and she led the way with 19 total points on a 6-of-11 shooting effort from the field. For the Lady Blazers, Kenya Samone’ Dixon racked up 14 points with the help of three field goals from beyond the arc.

Valdosta State posted 19 points by way of free throws, missing just one shot for a 95.0 shooting percentage at the line. West Florida negated VSU’s effort, however, with 19 points off the bench and 12 second chance points. In addition, the Lady Blazers struggled from the field, shooting less than 30 percent on the night with 20 field goals on 68 attempts.

The loss resulted in a 10-8 overall record for the Lady Blazers and a 7-5 stint in conference play. Meanwhile, the Argonauts solidified their position in first place, improving to 15-3 overall and 10-2 against league opponents.

Next up for VSU, it’s another home matchup against the Wolves of West Georgia. The event is slated for a Thursday night tip at 6:00 p.m. at The Complex.

