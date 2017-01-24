Grand Prize Winner Surprised at Wild Adventures

Scavenger hunt winner receives four Gold Passes for the next five seasons

VALDOSTA – For the third year, Wild Adventures has managed to pull off a surprise for the “Find Our Hearts” scavenger hunt winner when Nashville resident Gary Brown was honored at the park on Friday.

Even though the park is closed in preparation for the 2017 season, Gary was told he was one of three finalists and invited to the park for the drawing. Instead, as Gary and his wife Terri waited for the much anticipated drawing with General Manager Molly Deese, team members sprang from hiding with balloons and noisemakers and announced he was the winner.

Gary was presented with a gift basket and four, Gold Season passes are reserved in his name for the next five seasons.

“I’ve never won anything in my life,” Gary said, a huge grin covering his face. “This was worth the drive!” Thousands of guests entered the game each month by following clues that lead to hidden hearts all over the park.

“We’ve been coming (to Wild Adventures) for 20 years and we love it here,” Terri Brown said, adding they are excited about Ohana Bay and will be in line to ride the new slides.

“To be able to surprise a guest like this is so special for us. This is the third year for our scavenger hunt and each year it gets more and more exciting,” Deese said. “Guests like Gary and Terri who enjoy the park and come again and again and bring their grandchildren – that is what Wild Adventures is all about.”

Wild Adventures opens for the 2017 Season on Saturday, March 11 and the popular “Find our Hearts” scavenger hunt will return with another chance for guests to play and win each month, as well as one grand prize winner.

Splash Island will open on April 1 with the debut of Ohana Bay, a new water-filled family oasis with seven new slides and more than 100 shaded seats. Visit WildAdventures.com for more details on park hours, concert lineup and admission information.

