Give Kids A Smile Day at Wiregrass

VALDOSTA – On Friday, February 3, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s dental clinic will be providing free dental services to underserved children as part of the national Give Kids A Smile program. Services offered range from dental exams, cleanings, fluoride, to sealants and x-rays.

Give Kids A Smile Day is designed to provide care and to raise awareness of the importance of accessing dental care for children who are not covered under healthcare insurance. It is the centerpiece to National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Children between the ages of 3 and 9 are considered eligible if they are in need of dental services but do not have dental insurance, or Medicaid. All services are being donated by various dentists, hygienists, assistants, and Wiregrass faculty, hygiene assistant students. The clinic is limited to 50 patients.

Patients will be seen by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please contact Wiregrass’ Dental Clinic at (229) 245-3716. Space is limited, so please call early and make an appointment.

