Georgia residents honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service

THOMASVILLE – Folks around the country –and even around the world– are taking the time Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

More than a decade ago, this day was declared a day of service in the state of Georgia.

Monday, dozens of volunteers came together to honor the day by rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.

Earlier Monday, the backyard at a home in Thomasville was empty. Now it’s home to an almost complete storage shed, thanks to some volunteers who decided instead to do something for someone else.

The wood is cut, nails hammered in, and piece by piece the walls on this storage shed are going up.

More than 150 volunteers in Thomasville decided to ditch the day off and get to work to honor the work of civil rights leader and activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Volunteer Katy Garbett says, “Contributing to our community is part of our core values and that’s something that we try to live by.”

Garbett is a part of the group helping put a shed in the backyard and fences in the front of a Habitat for Humanity home. Pitching in on work she’s never done before.

“We’ve got some that have a background in construction, so he’s kind of taken the lead on this. It’s an entirely different ball game but at the end of the day we all have servant’s hearts,” Garbett says.

Ken Manwaring with Habitat for Humanity says, “We were putting screws in a fence and they didn’t know how to do that, but they figured it out. They couldn’t hammer staples but they figured it out. They couldn’t do this or that, but they figured it out and that’s all it is, putting your hands on it and doing it.”

Doing a job that many say is just one way to thank Dr. King for his service to all.

Garbett says, “To us, it’s just being a part of the American dream and helping out as much as we can.”

The group volunteering at the house was able to finish the project Monday, but they say their goal is to come back and put on the final finishing touches.

