Georgia Red Cross Expanding Damage Assessment Following Tornadoes in South Georgia

ATLANTA — After damaging storms ripped through southwest Georgia last weekend, the Red Cross continues work with local government, elected officials and other partners to coordinate relief efforts and provide support as needed.

Large disasters like these devastating tornadoes create more needs than any one organization can meet, and the Red Cross is working closely with the entire response community – federal, state, county and local agencies, other non-profit organizations, churches, area businesses and others – to coordinate relief efforts and deliver help quickly and efficiently, keeping in mind the diverse needs of the community.

While many residents assess the storm damage and begin cleaning up, the Red Cross is supporting that recovery by taking food, water and clean-up supplies into accessible areas in Albany and surrounding areas. Volunteers in the iconic red and white Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) began delivering meals in Dougherty County Monday. Red Cross is making its way to several areas hardest hit in Dougherty with 8 ERVs today and plan to deliver 2,000 meals. Red Cross ERVs have also delivered meals to the Ashburn and Adel areas. Trained disaster assessment teams will also begin to fan out into surrounding counties to identify all of the storm-impacted areas and the best ways to help residents get back on their feet.

More than 74 Red Cross disaster responders have supported tornado and severe weather relief efforts in Georgia since January 22nd. To date, the Red Cross has provided more than 1,115 meals at shelters and through mobile outreach in partnership with the Second Harvest and The Salvation Army. Another 1,690 bottles of water and snacks have been distributed to those impacted.

In Albany, we have received an influx of generous donations of clothing and goods from the public, and we are working in close partnership with community organizations to distribute these items. Everything that has been generously donated at shelters will stay in the community and is being collected in coordination with the Goodwill in the Albany area for those in need.

Red Cross shelters provided a safe refuge for 121 residents overnight. The following shelters remain open for residents displaced by severe weather:

Shelter locations are:

DOUGHERTY COUNTY:

Albany Civic Center

100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.

Albany, GA 31701

TURNER COUNTY:

Turner County Civic Center

354 Lamar St.

Ashburn, GA 31714

HOW YOU CAN HELP All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible through the generosity of the community. The Red Cross depends on the generous support of the American public to assist people affected by disasters. If you would like to help, please consider making a donation today by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

