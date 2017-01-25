Georgia Lawmakers React to Tornado Damage

“This part of Georgia is very close to me,” Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) said.

Georgia Senators Isakson and David Perdue led a moment of silence on the Senate floor.

“Our hearts of course go out to the families affected by these severe storms,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

While hundreds of miles away, people in his state are beginning the cleanup. Over a dozen people died in Georgia. As nearly twelve dozen tornados ripped through parts of the state over the weekend.

“My wife, my child, down there my mom and her husband went to get them so they were scared as well and certainly I was scared for them,” Rep. Austin Scott said (R-GA-8)

Georgia 8th District Congressman Austin Scott waited by the phone for word from his family who got caught in the storm. He said they were safe.

But it’s those that weren’t so lucky that were on his mind back on Capitol Hill.

“A lot of pain right now but I will tell you when I’ve seen these communities before, friends and neighbors come together they’ll help each other out,” Rep. Scott added.

cott and other members of the Georgia delegation are working with FEMA to get assistance to families. President Trump acting quickly to call Georgia Governor Nathan Deal promising assistance to the state. “They suffered greatly so I’ll be helping out the state of Georgia,” President Donald Trump said. Congressman Scott said there’s no word yet on just how much assistance the state will be getting. He said FEMA has to go through and assess the damage before they can tally the cost. Scott along with other lawmakers will be returning to their home districts this afternoon.

