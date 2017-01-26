Georgia governor tours area hit by deadly storms

ALBANY (WCTV) – Georgia’s governor is getting a firsthand look at the destruction caused by weekend tornadoes and thunderstorms blamed for killing 20 people in the South.

Gov. Nathan Deal flew over the city of Albany on Wednesday to see the path of a tornado blamed for killing four of 15 people who died in Georgia. Deal told a news conference that more than 300 state workers are in southwest Georgia offering assistance and federal responders are waiting for an official disaster declaration before they get to work.

Asked if he expects a faster federal response under President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, Deal said: “I told them this was their opportunity to show what they can do for Georgia.”

Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Homer Bryson told reporters crews are still searching for a 2-year-old boy reported missing since Sunday.

Share and Enjoy