Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions honors Senior Champions

VALDOSTA – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions honored senior members, champions, golf courses and sponsors with an awards banquet hosted by Cheddars Restaurant and Grill in Valdosta Georgia.

Golfers receiving awards were Glenn Walden Valdosta, Georgia New Member Appreciation Award, Robert Milberg Thomasville, Georgia Country Oaks Champion, Mike Sharpe Valdosta, Georgia Country Oaks Champion, and Sportsman’s of the year, Jack Coffey Valdosta, Georgia, Quitman CC Champion, Georgia Veterans Champion, John Ungar Valdosta, Georgia, Golf Club of South Georgia Champion, Country Oaks Champion, Matt Granger Club Champion, Most Improved Player, Hooters Par 3 Champion,

David Beals Player Of The year, Vardon Trophy Winner, Cheddars Par 3 Champion, Stone Creek Champion, Kinderlou Champion, Madison CC Champion

Golf Courses receiving awards were Kinderlou GC Valdosta Best Golf Course, Country Oaks GC Thomasville, Georgia Most Improved Conditioned Course.

Par 3 Sponsors: Cheddars Restaurant and Grill Of Valdosta, and Hooters of Valdosta.

L-R FRONT ROW GLENN WALDEN DAVID BEALS BACK ROW L-R JOHN UNGAR MIKE HARPE JACK COFFEY. The GAGP will start the 2017 season on February 8 at Country Oaks GC. Format is individual modified stableford open to male amateur golfers 50 years old and older. Golfers interested in playing or becoming a member should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com. Deadline to enter is February 1, 2017. Golfers are reminded that the GAGP conducts over 300 events on 90 golf courses Monday through Sunday open to male and female amateur golfers 21 years old and older.

The GAGP also teams up with the Kinderlou K Club on Tuesdays and Thursdays Blitzes at 9:30. Golfers should contact Kinderlou GC at 229- 219- 2300 and Francis Lake skins game at 12:30 PM on Fridays. Deadline for a discounted entry-fee of $220.00 to the GAGP Golf Week from April 10-14 in Valdosta is February 15, 2017 Contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com for additional information and entry-form Schedule for events slate for week of January 23 are Monday Quitman CC, Tuesday Circle Stone CC, Wednesday Country Oaks GC, Thursday Kinderlou Forest, Friday Francis lake skins game, Saturday Francis Lake Blitz Sunday, Kinderlou Blitz Contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com for additional information and entry-form

