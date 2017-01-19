GDOL to host recruitment for correctional officers in Thomasville

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) Thomasville Career Center will help Autry State Prison recruit 17 correctional officers to work in Pelham.

The recruitment will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the career center located at 403 N. Broad St. in Thomasville.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or a General Education Diploma (GED) and a valid driver’s license. Also, applicants must be able to pass a drug screening test, a physical training test and a criminal background check.

The starting salary is $27,936 a year. Benefits include a 401K plan, annual and sick leave, along with dental and health insurance.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for employment.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

For more information about the recruitment, contact the GDOL’s Thomasville Career Center at (229) 225-4033. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

