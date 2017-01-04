GDOL to host a veterans resource fair in Valdosta

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) Valdosta Career Center will host a veterans resource fair on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the career center located at 221 S. Ashley St.

A specialist from the GDOL’s Disabled Veterans Outreach Program (DVOP) will be available to provide information about the services offered to all veterans. Some of the services include career guidance, case management, intensive job search, interest and skills assessments, referrals to support services and many more.

Organizations who have already registered include: American Legion, Combat Veterans Association, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Hopes and Dreams, House of Heroes, Purple Heart Foundation, VA Clinic, VA Employment Services, Valdosta State University Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) Program and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Job seekers interested in finding employment may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

For more information about the fair, or employers wanting to register, contact the Valdosta Career Center at (229) 333-5211. The office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.

