GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Cook County

ADEL – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cook County.

On Sunday, January 8, the GBI was requested by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a use of force incident.

According to the GBI, at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, an officer with the Ashburn Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle headed southbound on I-75 in Turner County.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Erin Sean Hogue, of Jacksonville, refused to stop and the vehicle was pursued into Cook County.

The Georgia State Patrol assisted in the police pursuit and used an immobilization technique to end the chase at milepost 40 near Adel.

The GBI says when law enforcement officers attempted to apprehend Hogue, he displayed a handgun. In response, a Turner County Deputy fired his weapon.

Hogue was arrested and taken to Tift Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 896-7471, or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

Share and Enjoy