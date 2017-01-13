Fourth Quarter Drought Affords UWG 63-53 Win Over Lady Blazers

CARROLLTON, Ga. – The Valdosta State women’s basketball team fell short, as the Wolves of West Georgia used a strong fourth quarter to nip the Lady Blazers 63-53 in a Gulf South Conference game on Thursday night in Carrollton, Ga.

With the loss, Valdosta State dropped their overall record to 8-6 and 5-3 in conference action. Meanwhile, the Wolves lifted their season record to 6-6 overall and 5-3 in GSC play.

In the first half, Kenya Samone’ Dixon connected on 3-of-5 attempts from long range to help VSU outshine the Wolves with a 35.7 shooting percentage against West Georgia’s 24.1. Collectively, the Lady Blazers hit 5-of-10 from beyond the arc compared and took a 28-19 advantage into the half.

Aysha Harris, who led the Wolves with 16 points in the game, set an alternate tone in the second half with a quick jumper, and teammate De’Ashia Jones came alive to score eight of her 13 points in the third frame alone. Jones’ performance sparked a 22-point third quarter for the Wolves, which allowed UWG to tie the game up at 41-41, heading into the final period.

The Wolves took their first lead of the night at the 08:52 mark in the closing quarter on another jumper by Jones. Maddy Corazza promptly fired back with a pair of free throws to knot the score up at 43 all, but a critical and-one play from Harris put the Wolves back on top with 6:37 left in regulation. A five-minute drought from the field followed for the red and black, which allowed the Wolves to put the game out of reach.

For the Lady Blazers, Samone’ Dixon shined with double-double performance, as she led VSU with a team high of 17 points 13 rebound. Cheatham and Franklin recorded 11 and ten points, respectively. Corazza led the team on the boards with a career-high 14 rebounds.

Up next, Valdosta State will return home to face the Tigers of West Alabama on Saturday at The Complex in another GSC showdown. The game is scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start time in Valdosta, Ga.

