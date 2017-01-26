Four movies premiere tonight at Valdosta Cinemas

VALDOSTA – Four movies make their premiere tonight at Valdosta Cinemas, including a new Matthew McConaughey film, the last Resident Evil movie and “A Dog’s Purpose.”

A Dog’s Purpose (PG)



A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several lifetimes and owners. Stars: Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 6 p.m. | 8:30

Gold (R)



Kenny Wells, a prospector desperate for a lucky break, teams up with a similarly eager geologist and sets off on a journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramírez, Bryce Dallas Howard and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 7 p.m. | 9:45

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (R)



Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, … See full summary. Stars Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen, Ali Larter and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 7:45 p.m. | 10:15 p.m.

Silence (R)



Two priests travel to Japan in an attempt to locate their mentor and propagate Catholicism. Stars: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 9 p.m.

