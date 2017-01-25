Flood warning in effect for Lowndes and Brooks until Friday

LOWNDES Co. – The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Flood Warning for Lowndes and Brooks Counties until Friday night.

The flood warning pertains to the Withlacoochee River above Valdosta (Skipper Bridge Road) which is already experiencing minor flooding, and that minor flooding is expected to continue.

At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the river’s stage was 137.6 feet and was expected to crest and fall overnight. The river’s flood stage is 135 feet.

The NWS is asking all persons with interest along the river to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take necessary precautions to protect life and property.

