FEMA preparing to open Cook County help center

COOK Co. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is set to open a center to help Cook County storm victims in the next few days.

FEMA representatives have been in South Georgia helping victims recover from deadly storms that swept through the area more than a week ago, and the center is meant to help those victims sit down with a FEMA representative to ask questions.

The center is expected to open soon at the Cook County Commissioner’s Office.

Read more.

Share and Enjoy