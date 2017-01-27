Federal aid approved for Georgia in latest storm

ALBANY (WCTV) – Gov. Nathan Deal says the White House has approved federal aid for southwest Georgia residents recovering after deadly tornadoes and thunderstorms struck last weekend.

Deal said Thursday that President Donald Trump has granted assistance for six counties that suffered severe damage as waves of storms hammered the Southeast on Saturday and Sunday. Twenty people died in the region, including 15 in Georgia.

Deal said he expects the White House will later approve federal aid to 10 additional Georgia counties included in the governor’s emergency declaration.

Trump’s initial declaration Thursday frees up federal assistance to residents of Berrien, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner and Wilcox counties. On Wednesday, the White House also approved aid for prior storms that damaged southwest Georgia on Jan. 2.

