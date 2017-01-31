FBI Continues Efforts to Identify Alpharetta,Tifton Bank Robber

ATLANTA – David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, continues to request the public’s assistance in its efforts to identify the individual responsible for a October, 2016 bank robbery in Alpharetta, Georgia, and a November, 2016 bank robbery in Tifton, Georgia.

On October 19, 2016, at approximately 3:43 p.m., a lone white male entered the Chase Bank, located at 4170 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta, Georgia and, after approaching a teller, presented a demand note and announced a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber departed the bank without further incident.

On November 9, 2016, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a lone white male entered the Suntrust Bank, located at 200 John Howard Way, Tifton, Georgia and, after approaching a teller, presented a demand note and announced a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber departed the bank without further incident.

This same individual was observed inside the same Tifton, Georgia bank on November 8, 2016.

The individual in both robberies is described as being a white male, 25 to 35 years of age, 5’10” to 6’0” in height, thin build and brown hair.

Anyone with information in this matter should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

