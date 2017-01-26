Family loses daughter in tornado

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA – To most people, Cook High Memorial Stadium is just a soccer field, but to the Livingston family it is so much more.

It is where they will say their final goodbyes to Alexis, their daughter and favorite goalie.

Just five days Jamie Livingston left Sunshine Acres to visit family never imagining that a deadly tornado would take everything, his home and, most importantly, his daughter.

Alexis Livingston, 19, was among seven people killed in Cook County as a violent storm ripped through the area Sunday morning.

He has pulled things to remember her by from the ruble like her her soccer jersey and her bag.

Now, thanks to the community and total strangers, that will not be the final memory. Instead, words of encouragement and more than $12,000 from a GoFundMe page.

“It was a blessing. It made me find some peace,” said Jamie Livingston. “Yeah, I cried. Nobody wants to lose a child but to know one little kid had an effect on everybody like that.”

Visitation for Alexis will be held Thursday evening at Purvis Funeral Home.

The Livingston family plans to revisit Cook High Memorial Stadium as a final farewell on Friday when family and friends will pack into the stands to say goodbye to Alexis at her funeral.

