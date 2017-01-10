Family Connection to host Mentoring Summit

LOWNDES Co. – Lowndes/Valdosta Commission for Children and Youth’s Birth to Work group will host a Mentoring Summit on January 27th, 2016 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided at the Valdosta State University Magnolia Room.

This Mentor Summit is an opportunity for people, organizations, and agencies that mentor youth in Valdosta/Lowndes County to network and work together to develop a comprehensive needs assessment and a comprehensive resource list of mentors/mentor programs in our community. Our goal is to create a mentor resource database and highlight best practices.

Click here for tickets and more information.

The Lowndes/Valdosta Commission for Children & Youth, (LCCY Family Connection) was formed as an advocacy group to support children’s interest in Lowndes County.

In 1991, Georgia communities were challenged to improve service delivery to children and their families. As a result, pilot Family Connection sites were created, including one in Lowndes County. Due to similar goals among these two groups, they merged in 1996, forming one collaborative known as the Lowndes/Valdosta Commission for Children & Youth – known in the community as LCCY Family Connection.

LCCY is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit has been designated by both Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta as the community planning body for at-risk youth and their families. The mission of the collaborative is to enhance the quality of life for children and youth in Valdosta/Lowndes County through a coordinated community effort.

Share and Enjoy