Family and friends observe Kendrick Johnson’s 4th Annual Memorial Weekend

LOWNDES CO. – Family and friends are gathering in Valdosta for the 4th annual memorial weekend for Kendrick Johnson.

Kendrick, also known as KJ, was 18-years-old when found dead in a rolled up gym mat at Lowndes High School.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office ruled it as an accident, but Johnson’s parents say the death involved foul play and continue to seek justice for their son’s death.

The memorial weekend kicked off Saturday with a peace walk and remembrance gala.

Tuesday will be four years to the day since KJ’s death.

A balloon release is planned at noon at Sunset Cemetery in Valdosta.

