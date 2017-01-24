Fairway offering free vinyl billboard coverings for damaged homes

VALDOSTA – With South Georgia residents still recovering from deadly weekend storms and beginning repairs to damaged homes, a Valdosta company is helping out in a unique way.

Fairway Outdoor Advertising is donated large, previously used billboard prints to storm victims who could use the flexible vinyl sheets to cover holes and protect property.

The vinyls may be especially helpful for anyone with roof damage.

For more information, call Fairway at (229) 219-4489.

