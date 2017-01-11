Eric Sheppard violated probation, Lowndes Co. Sheriff says

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitess News

VALDOSTA – A former Valdosta State University student known for walking on the American flag in protest and arrested for having a gun on campus is in custody after violating his probation, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Shortly after the incident on VSU’s campus in April 2015, a gun was found in Eric Sheppard’s backpack and he was later found guilty on one count of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.

The terms of his three-year probation stated he was banned from the college campus, and restricted to Cobb County by wearing an ankle monitor.

Sheriff Paulk says Sheppard traveled to Belton, Texas to visit a significant other and while there, the two became involved in a dispute and authorities were called.

Sheppard was reportedly arrested and taken to a nearby jail. He later bonded out, but was arrested by the FBI when he returned to Cobb County, Georgia, Paulk says.

Sheppard will be extradited to Lowndes County in the coming days where he will meet with a probation officer and await a court date, according to the sheriff.

