Deal: Federal aid is coming soon for victims of South Georgia storms

ATLANTA – Gov. Nathan Deal said he expects the federal government to soon sign off on a request for assistance for the wave of storms that killed at least 15 people in south Georgia and four more across the region.

Deal said Tuesday he received word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that it has completed a round of assessments for the first spate of storms that struck the Albany area earlier this month, “and we have every reason to expect the second request will be granted and approved very quickly.”

Georgia lawmakers on Tuesday shifted $5 million in additional cash to Deal’s emergency fund and he has declared 16 counties in a state of emergency.

