Cowart Electric honored as Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored Cowart Electric & Industrial Contractors, Inc. as Leading Business of the Week this week.

Cowart Electric & Industrial Contractors, Inc. specializes in not only commercial and industrial electric, but also generator sales, service and installation, as well as infrared scanning and load bank testing.

The company is proud to offer services that aren’t normally offered by other electrical contractors and they pride themselves on their interaction with customers, employees and suppliers. Cowart Electric & Industrial Contractors, Inc. is a proud member of the Chamber’s DRUGS DON’T WORK program, which promotes discounts on workers compensation premiums to Chamber members.

“The Chamber promotes the education and hiring of local people” and is a “major influence on new business considering locating in the Valdosta area,” says Ronald Cowart, owner of Cowart Electric & Industrial Contractors, Inc.

For more information about Cowart Electric & Industrial Contractors, Inc., call (229) 241-1685 or visit them at 4309 North Valdosta Road.

The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the Chamber for at least five years. The 2016 Leading Business of the Week program is proudly sponsored by Ashley’s Business Solutions. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.

