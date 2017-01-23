Congressman Austin Scott on Storm Destruction in South Georgia

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) today released the following statement on the recent storms and tornadoes that tore through counties in South Georgia located in Congressman Scott’s district:

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the recent storms in South Georgia, especially those who lost loved ones and property,” said Congressman Austin Scott. “It is particularly distressing as the Eighth Congressional District is my hometown, and its constituents, my neighbors. But while the devastation is heartbreaking, I want to thank those who have already selflessly volunteered to offer mutual aid, our many first responders who worked through the storm and its aftermath to reduce the loss of life, and our Governor and President Trump who quickly pledged their support. My staff and I offer our support, and we will work with the Governor’s office to ensure those in need receive assistance.”

Important Information:

Governor Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes and Thomas counties- all located in Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District.

If you are in need of assistance, please call Congressman Austin Scott’s Tifton Office and a staff member will help to put you in contact with the proper authorities.

For shelters, including five Good Samaritan shelters now open, contact your local Emergency Management Agency (EMA) by selecting your county on GEMA’s EMA map here.

Severe weather is still predicted in the area. Stay up-to-date on warnings, watches, and advisories for your area by visiting the National Weather Service.

Additional information may be found here.

State agencies assisting in the seven counties include:

GEMHSA, which is coordinating all disaster response

Department of Public Heath, which has deployed trauma trailers

Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2 (Valdosta)

Department of Natural Resources

Department of Public Safety

