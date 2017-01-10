City of Albany provides update on storm cleanup efforts

ALBANY – The City of Albany is continuing to clean up after storms struck South Georgia last week. Monday, the City provided the following updates on the storm relief efforts:

FEMA and GEMA will be in the area to conduct city and county property damage assessment and individual assessments with staff on Wednesday.

Insurance Commissioner and SBA toured the areas of impact.

Congressman Sanford Bishop, State Representatives and other elected officials visited affected areas to meet with those who have been impacted by the storm.

Power Restoration

Started with 2/3 of residents without power (25,000), now we are more than 85% restored as of yesterday (Sunday).

Approximately 340 linemen working to restore power from ECG partnering cities and neighboring communities.

Debris

27 debris crews on the ground clearing streets.

Collected approximately 32,000 cubic yards of debris, less than 3% of the total debris to be collected.

Public Safety

24 Officers are working overnight patrol of the affected areas (Lake Park, Rawson Circle and Cromartie Beach area) 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Traffic/Roads

Transit started with no operational routes, now all transit routes are operational.

All traffic signals are now operational.

79 roads were closed, 62 roads are clear and reopened as of yesterday.

17 roads remain closed (not including alleys).

Social Services

Last night there were 13 shelters open with 162 guests.

Red Cross shelters will remain open at the Civic Center and Avalon United

Methodist Church.

Faith based and community organizations set up relief sites.

1,222 Property Damage Information Surveys have been completed to capture the full scope of structural and/or personal property damages in an effort to seek federal assistance. We are encouraging citizens to continue completing this survey.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

Share and Enjoy