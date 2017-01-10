City of Albany provides update on storm cleanup efforts
ALBANY – The City of Albany is continuing to clean up after storms struck South Georgia last week. Monday, the City provided the following updates on the storm relief efforts:
- FEMA and GEMA will be in the area to conduct city and county property damage assessment and individual assessments with staff on Wednesday.
- Insurance Commissioner and SBA toured the areas of impact.
- Congressman Sanford Bishop, State Representatives and other elected officials visited affected areas to meet with those who have been impacted by the storm.
Power Restoration
- Started with 2/3 of residents without power (25,000), now we are more than 85% restored as of yesterday (Sunday).
- Approximately 340 linemen working to restore power from ECG partnering cities and neighboring communities.
Debris
- 27 debris crews on the ground clearing streets.
- Collected approximately 32,000 cubic yards of debris, less than 3% of the total debris to be collected.
Public Safety
- 24 Officers are working overnight patrol of the affected areas (Lake Park, Rawson Circle and Cromartie Beach area) 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.
Traffic/Roads
- Transit started with no operational routes, now all transit routes are operational.
- All traffic signals are now operational.
- 79 roads were closed, 62 roads are clear and reopened as of yesterday.
- 17 roads remain closed (not including alleys).
Social Services
- Last night there were 13 shelters open with 162 guests.
- Red Cross shelters will remain open at the Civic Center and Avalon United
Methodist Church.
- Faith based and community organizations set up relief sites.
- 1,222 Property Damage Information Surveys have been completed to capture the full scope of structural and/or personal property damages in an effort to seek federal assistance. We are encouraging citizens to continue completing this survey.
Share and Enjoy