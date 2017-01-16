‘Citizens Against Violence’ paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA – Monday, Valdosta residents honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a march and a motorcade. The group ‘Citizens Against Violence’ hosted the event.

First responders also took part, marching down Knox Drive. A man was murdered at a home there in November. Police say the suspect in that case was killed in retaliation just two weeks later.

Marchers say Dr. King’s message about violence was clear.

“He always preached non-violence and that is one of the things we try to get out to the neighborhood: non-violence. We should be able to talk and communicate with each other without the violence,” says marcher Jewel Crowder.

Citizens Against Violence is hosting another motorcade in March.

