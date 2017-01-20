Christian Youth Event Advocates Sexual Integrity

Release from Silver Ring Thing

VALDOSTA – The risks of sex has increased over the years due to growing STD rates and faulty birth control while unhealthy habits such as pornography are at our children’s fingertips.

How can premarital sex, frequent casual sex or even sexting still be considered ‘healthy’ or ‘normal’ sexual behavior?

Silver Ring Thing (SRT) is an international youth ministry inspiring teens to re-think the end goal behind love and relationships. The organization’s newest tour, New Standard, challenges students to raise the bar and refuse to conform to societies standards of sex.

“Our culture has set the bar so low for today’s teens that the only way is up,” said SRT president Jason Burtt. “When students are presented the honest truth and empowered to live with great dignity and worth, the response is incredible!”

The live concert-style event will be held at Valdosta High Performing Arts Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is $6 online or $8 at the door and an optional ring is available for $20. There will be a parent’s session beginning at 7 p.m., which is designed to help parents support their child’s decision.

The SRT tour team, a group of 20-somethings from across the U.S., encourages students to control their bodies and hold out for something better – sexual intimacy within the bonds of marriage. During a high-energy, action packed event, tour team members share their stories of success, failure, forgiveness and hope using skits, humor, drama, commercial parodies and personal testimonies.

Sponsored by Choose Now, Options Now, Repeat Boutique, Adams Orthodontics, Citizens Community Bank, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, James Eunice Foundation and Waft Radio. SRT will be promoting these values and ideals with the hopes of reaching as many teens as possible.

SRT is a voice of hope and encouragement to those who have decided to wait and offers a second chance to those who haven’t – providing them with a new standard in a world of low expectations.

For more information or to register, visit our website at www.silverringthing.com/events/valdostaga.

