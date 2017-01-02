Boys and Girls Club “Resolution Run 5k” set for Saturday

VALDOSTA – The Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta will be hosting the 2017 RESOLUTION RUN 5K on Saturday, January 7.

The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club Lake Laurie Facility (3678 Lake Laurie Road).

Please pre-register online www.runningintheusa.com or call the Boys & Girls Club at 229-242-0676 or email Amber Lodge at alodge@bgcvaldosta.org

Astro Exterminating Services is the Title Sponsor for this event.

We welcome volunteers, participants and sponsors.

Please call the Boys & Girls Club office for more information.

RESOLUTION RUN 5K event schedule

Saturday, January 7, 2017

7am Registration

8am Race

9am Awards Ceremony

Share and Enjoy