Boys and Girls Club “Resolution Run 5k” set for Saturday
VALDOSTA – The Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta will be hosting the 2017 RESOLUTION RUN 5K on Saturday, January 7.
The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club Lake Laurie Facility (3678 Lake Laurie Road).
Please pre-register online www.runningintheusa.com or call the Boys & Girls Club at 229-242-0676 or email Amber Lodge at alodge@bgcvaldosta.org
Astro Exterminating Services is the Title Sponsor for this event.
We welcome volunteers, participants and sponsors.
Please call the Boys & Girls Club office for more information.
RESOLUTION RUN 5K event schedule
Saturday, January 7, 2017
- 7am Registration
- 8am Race
- 9am Awards Ceremony
