Blazers Roll to 107-77 Win Over UWG

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State men’s basketball team delivered an incredible performance in front of an incredible crowd to land their eighth consecutive win with a 107-77 Gulf South Conference victory over the rival West Georgia Wolves on Thursday night at The Complex.

West Georgia’s Aaron Cameron struck first in the first minute of the game to put the Wolves in front by two, but Beau Justice drilled a three just 20 seconds later to spark a relentless offensive attack by the Blazers that continued throughout the rest of the night.

Both teams shot well in the first half, and West Georgia hit 50.0 percent of their shots from the field. The Blazers fired off more shots, however, and connected on 21-of-37 attempts for a 56.8 shooting percentage. The result was a 55-38 lead for the Blazers at the half.

Valdosta State dominated in every facet of the game and led in every major statistical column. VSU pulled down 45 rebounds, committed just 11 turnovers, and dished out 15 assists in the game. Jeremiah Hill once again led the way with 24 points and was joined by eight other scorers, four of which posted double-digit scoring numbers.

Most impressive of all, perhaps, was Valdosta State’s ability to completely shut down Stephaun Branch, UWG’s top offensive scorer. Branch came into the game averaging 18.6 per game and served as one of the top five scorers in the league, but Valdosta State held him scoreless. Furthermore, VSU held the senior to just a single shot attempt and essentially forced him out of the game early in the second half after frustration set in and led to a technical foul. The technical foul, followed by another quick foul in the opening minutes of the second half, led Head Coach Michael Cooney to bench Branch with four fouls. He never returned and notched just 18 minutes in the game.

In addition to Hill’s impressive effort, Damian Young added 20 points for his third highest scoring effort of the season. The performance helped lead VSU to a 16-3 overall record and an 11-2 stint in GSC play. The Wolves fell to 8-10, 5-7 against league opponents.

Valdosta State aims to continue their current streak on the road this weekend in a 5:00 EST matchup on Saturday against the West Alabama Tigers in Livingston, Ala.

