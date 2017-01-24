Blazers Move to Seven Straight; Defeat UWF 89-82

VALDOSTA – Jeremiah Hill scored 27 points for the second straight game to help the Valdosta State men’s basketball team outlast a gritty West Florida Argonauts squad for an 89-82 Gulf South Conference win in Valdosta, Ga. on Monday night.

Hill hit 8-of-17 shots from the field and 4-of-10 from long range, and the Blazers boosted the offensive output by way of four other players to reach double-digit figures in the scoring column.

The Blazers shot over 42.6 percent for the seventh straight game, a stretch during which VSU has ripped off seven consecutive victories. The solid shooting performance was a critical one for Valdosta State and gave the red and black just enough cushion to hold off a late push by the Argonauts.

Trailing by 20 points at the 10:30 mark, West Florida’s Darryl Tucker hit a three to spark a 26-7 run over the course of the next eight minutes. The Stretch allowed the Argonauts to pull to within one point at 80-79, but a timeout by Head Coach Mike Helfer allowed the Blazers to gather themselves and outscore UWF 9-3 during the final two minutes.

Valdosta State matched a season high with 51 rebounds in the game, outrebounding the Argonauts by a total of 17. Of those rebounds, 19 came on offense, which set the Blazers up for 18 second-chance points. Saadiq Muhammad was the top performer on the boards with a career-high 15 boards. The double-double, which included 12 points, marked Muhammad’s third of the season.

With the victory, VSU launched to 15-3 overall and 10-2 in Gulf South Conference play. In contrast, West Florida fell to 11-6 overall and 6-6 against league opponents.

The Blazers look to extend their streak to eight games on Thursday night at The Complex, as they welcome the rival Wolves of West Georgia to TitleTown. Tip time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

