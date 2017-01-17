Blazer Athletics Set to Honor Hall of Fame Inductees

VALDOSTA – An exciting weekend awaits for Blazer Nation, as the Valdosta State Athletic Department prepares to honor the newest inductees to the VSU Athletics Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2017.

Each of the inductees listed below are expected to return to TitleTown this weekend for a host of events, including the 21st Annual Induction Ceremony & Brunch on Saturday, January 21st at 10:00 a.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. In addition, the Class of 2017 will also be recognized later that day at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Mississippi College, which will tip off at 4:00 p.m.

VSU Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2017 – Sponsored by the VSU Alumni Association:

Marty McGhin • Contributor

For over a decade, Marty has been, and continues to be, a key supporter of VSU Athletics. A VSU alum, Marty’s financial support has helped to provide scholarship aid for many Blazer student-athletes allowing those student-athletes to reach their potential both as an athlete and as a student. Marty currently serves in a key volunteer role with the Blazer football program and serves as the team chaplain for the Blazer basketball team.

Philip Pakebusch • Men’s Tennis — 2010–11

Philip played a critical role in the success of Valdosta State Tennis in both 2010 and the 2011 National Championship seasons. He garnered All-American honors in each of those two seasons.

Daniel Dueren • Men’s Tennis — 2009–11

Daniel’s incredible career at Valdosta State led to three consecutive All-American honors beginning in 2009 and carrying on through 2011. He joined Pakebusch as one of Head Coach John Hansen ‘s primary pieces during the 2011 season, which resulted in a National Championship title for the program.

Alyssa Shirey • Softball — 2009–10

A two-time All-American, Alyssa established herself as one of the top catchers in Blazer softball history. She was named the GSC East Player of the Year in 2010 and ranked fourth in the country with 20 homers, a .416 batting average, and an .809 slugging percentage.

Pam Hand Smith • Women’s Basketball — 1984–88

Pam scored 1,501 career points over the course of 105 games played, making her the ninth highest scorer in Valdosta State history. She averaged 14.3 points per game over the course of her career.

Frank Gonzalez • Baseball — 1978–79

As the starting second basemen for Tommy Thomas, Frank posted a .301 career batting average with 116 hits, 99 runs scored, 84 RBI’s, 22 doubles, two triples, and 19 homers. He was voted on as the “best hitter” and “golden glove” winner for the 1979 National Championship baseball team.

Ron Fortner • Men’s Basketball / Baseball — 1964–68

Ron served as a pitcher on the VSC varsity baseball team for four years, and was a three-time All-GIAC selection. He also played four years of basketball for Valdosta State College and was crowned team MVP in 1967-68 during a season in which his team went 24-10 on the year.

Tickets for Saturday’s induction ceremony are still available and can be purchased until Wednesday. To order tickets, contact VSU Event Services at 229-333-5998.

Share and Enjoy