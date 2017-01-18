Arrest made in Valdosta liquor store shooting

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man and then accidentally shooting himself during an altercation at a liquor store Saturday night.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., Lowndes County E-911 received a disturbance call for service at a local business. Employees with the “Hill Street Booze” (414 E Hill Avenue) reported that two subjects were arguing and that one possibly had a firearm, said Lt. Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department.

“Uniformed patrol units with the Valdosta Police Department were dispatched to the incident location to investigate. While en route, a report of shots fired was also received through the 911 dispatcher,” Bembry said. “Patrol units arrived on scene but did not locate any injured subjects. Witnesses advised that possibly two subjects had been shot but were no longer on scene.”

Investigators reportedly learned that the victim had been transported to the Emergency Room by a friend. VPD Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/Regional Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist in the investigation, Bembry said.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that the offender, Leroy Brown, got into a verbal altercation with a customer in the store. The customer attempted to leave the premises to avoid Brown; however, detectives determined that Brown pulled out a pistol and shot the subject in the arm,” said Bembry. “Witnesses to the incident attempted to physically restrain Brown after shooting the customer. While they were struggling over the gun, Brown’s gun discharged a second time, striking Brown in the leg.”

Brown was reportedly found at a private residence shortly after the altercation with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the Emergency Room as well for treatment and then booked into the Lowndes County Jail on multiple charges, reports stated.

Leroy Brown, 58, now faces charges of Aggravated Assault (Felony), Aggravated Battery (Felony), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (Felony) and Criminal Damage to Property (Felony).

“The Valdosta Police Department commends the citizens who attempted to restrain the offender in this case from continuing to discharge his firearm in an attempt to commit further violence. The witnesses in this case who assisted Valdosta Police Officers while investigating are also recognized,” said Bembry.

