Annual Blazer Blast set for Sunday

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State will hold its annual Blazer Blast baseball and softball mini-clinic at Billy Grant Field and Steel’s Diamond at Blazer Park on Sunday, January 29, with a Blazer baseball exhibition game to follow.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m., with registration opening at 1:15 p.m., and will run until 3:30 p.m. Players and coaches from both teams will take part in the mini-clinic, which will be spread across the two playing fields. The event is open to children from kindergarten through eighth grade, and registration will be held at the gate of Billy Grant Field.

The first 200 children to register will receive a free t-shirt, and each child to attend will gain free admission to the home opener for baseball or softball.

To pre-print the registration form for the clinic, CLICK HERE.

VStateBlazers.com

Share and Enjoy