In Other News: An 85-Year-Old Pulled Two Women from a Burning Car

There’s an 85-year-old guy near Dallas named Lindell Marbut who doesn’t get around too well anymore. So he walks with a cane.

But a 22-year-old woman and her friend were driving past his house on Sunday, when they took a turn too fast and flipped their car.

It landed in his driveway . . . burst into flames . . . and they were both trapped inside.

And while Lindell’s caretaker ran to call 911, he got to their car . . . grabbed the driver by her hand . . . somehow managed to pull her OUT of the car . . . and then dragged her to safety.

Once his caretaker came back, she helped him pull the passenger out too.

Both women in the car were seriously injured, but survived. One of the firefighters who showed up afterward says they probably wouldn’t have made it if Lindell hadn’t gotten to them as fast as he did.

