Amateur Golf coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has announced that The GAGP AMATEUR GOLF WEEK will be conducted April 10 through April 14.

The event is open to male and female amateur golfers 21 years old and older. Format will be 72 holes modified stableford based on a current and official USGA Handicap.

Golfers will be flighted by age Men 21-49 Mid Senior Men 50-59 Senior Men 60-69 Super Senior Men 70-Up, Men’s Open Gross Flight consisting of all age men 21 years and older and a Ladies flight 21 years old and up.

Participating golf courses and schedule:

Monday April 10 at Francis Lake GC

Tuesday April 11 Golf Club Of South Georgia Tifton, Ga.

Wednesday April 12 Country Oaks GC Thomasville, Ga.

Thursday April 13 Valdosta CC Valdosta, Ga.

Friday April 14 Kinderlou Forest GC Valdosta, Ga will host the GAGA Golf Week Championship consisting of all flight winners and ties from each round as well as The Cash and Dash Super Progressive Skins Game.

Deadline to enter is March 10, 2017. Entry fee paid by February 15, 2017 is $220.00. February 16 to February 23 is $240.00, February 24 to March 3 is $260.00 March 4 to March 10 $280.00 Members of a hosting club green fees will be waived the day their club is the host club.

Entry fee includes 5 rounds of golf/cart, range balls, awards, prizes, random drawing and 2 complimentary draft beers each day. Optional events include 72 hole player’s pot, daily skins game, daily closest to pin contests, Cash & Dash Super Progressive Skins game and 50/50 charity drawing.

Following play each day local Valdosta Pubs and Restaurants will be hosting the Official 19th Hole with Happy Hour consisting of drink specials, cash bar & appetizers and live entertainment. Local hotels are offering special rates for Golf Week.

The goal and success of Golf Week will be the camaraderie that will be forged, new friendships, and an enjoyable event played for the love of game, played by the rules of the game, that allow players to compete equally and fairly, while bringing additional revenue to the City of Valdosta, local golf courses, hotels, restaurants/pubs, local businesses and charities.

Entry-forms may be obtain at participating golf courses or contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com Golf Week is one of four majors that the GAGP will be conducting throughout the year with the Golden Isles Amateur Open, The GAGP Amateur Open Augusta, Ga. And the GAGP Championship Greensboro Ga on Lake Oconee and Milledgeville Ga on Lake Sinclair.

Just a reminder the GAGP conducts over 300 events on 77 golf courses locally and throughout the state 7 days a week. Golfers interested in playing and schedules should contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com.

Businesses wishing to be a sponsor and individuals interesting in a being a volunteer should contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com.

