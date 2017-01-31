Albany storm victims find comfort in FEMA assistance

ALBANY – More than 200 mobile homes flipped, crushed, and left in shambles on Holly Drive in Albany.

The result from the second deadly tornado to hit the area this month.

“You can look at pictures, you can look at this all you want, but this isn’t the bad part. Going through it was the bad part,” says Anthony Mitchell.

Not only did he live there, he looked after the community as the maintenance manager.

“You’re thinking a couple trees down, maybe some windows busted out, but you turn around and there’s devastation everywhere. You’re not ready for that until you see it,” says Mitchell.

It not only ruined his home, and everybody else’s, but destroyed more than $2 million in recent renovation to the trailer park.

“I think FEMA just being here for one is a comfort level because you see things moving along much faster than they would expect,” adds Mitchell.

Residents like Mitchell are now glad to see FEMA setting up shop at the local mall.

“They are designed to give people a hand up, to get them back on their feet, and to help put them in a safe, sanitary enviroment,” says John Mills, With FEMA. “We’re talking about basic human needs that are directly related to the disaster.”

They’re offering tips, answering questions, and helping local storm victims apply for federal help.

“Some people are still really hurting, and some people are going to have an easier time recovering than others. We want to make sure everybody has information on how to register for FEMA assistance,” says Mills.

FEMA says a Disaster Recovery Center will open Tuesday, Jan. 31, to help those whose homes or businesses were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds in January.

Disaster Recovery Center

Former Albany Police Station

1721 East Oglethorpe Blvd.

Albany, Georgia 31705

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For assistance, you can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (FEMA).

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

