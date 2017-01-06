Albany residents brace for cold weather in wake of storm cleanup efforts

ALBANY – It’s day three of cleanup in Albany. Residents have been told it could be days before power is restored and the cleanup will last for weeks. With cold weather coming in, shelters are opening for those who’ve been displaced by the storm.

City leaders held a meeting Thursday to brief residents on the damage and cleanup efforts.

They said some areas will have power restored in three to seven days. Others may have to wait seven to fourteen days.

In the wake of disaster, shelters are opening up to give residents a warm place to stay, as the temperature is expected to drop significantly in the coming days. Albany Christian Church has opened their doors for anyone that needs assistance.

City leaders are asking residents to have patience. They say they have 100 linemen from 17 different jurisdictions working to restore power as soon as possible. But with dropping temperatures, the city is urging people to find a safe place to stay.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

