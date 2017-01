ALBANY – The search continues for a missing 2-year-old boy in Albany.

Detrez Green has been missing since a tornado hit his family’s home Sunday afternoon.

Wednesday, crews continued their search of the surrounding areas.

Officials say a cadaver dog gave a positive signal near a nearby lake.

Crews are now working to drain the lake and expand their search area.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

