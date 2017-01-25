Albany 2-year-old missing following Sunday’s storm

ALBANY – Authorities are searching for a two-year-old, missing since a tornado hit his family’s home Sunday afternoon.

Dougherty County Emergency Management identifies the child as Detrez Green, who lived on Sylvester Road in the Piney Wood Estates mobile home park.

The boy’s mother says he slipped away from her and was walking through the kitchen of their mobile home when the storm hit. She did not see what happened to him.

The kitchen was destroyed when a large oak tree fell into it.

Dougherty county says teams have searched the entire home and the field to the west of the property, even cutting paths through dense brush and debris and bringing in search dogs.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

