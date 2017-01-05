5K Fundraiser Event Being Held for VSU Cross Country

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State men’s and women’s cross country teams are teaming up to host a 5K “run”draiser event on February 11, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. in Valdosta, Ga.

The event is described as a 5K road race with a twist, as “Blaz’in Perks” will be included for each individual to register for the event. In addition, a Valentine’s Day theme will be infused into the event, with various sign-up options available for couples, including husband/wife, father/daughter, mother/son, and male/female. The aforementioned “Blaz’in Perks” include the following:

1) Race with a Blazer! – Opportunity to have a VSU Cross Country Student Athlete pace you to a FAST TIME on a fast course for an additional fee – limited to 12 participants. Entry fee ($15) and an additional fee of $50 will be required in order to have a Blazer help pace you to a personal record.

2) Free game day ticket to the VSU basketball games held that afternoon in the PE Complex.

3) Overall Male and Female to be recognized during the Valdosta State basketball games later that afternoon.

4) There will be a 50/50 raffle on race site.

5) 2017 Grand Prix Double Point event

6) Discount on entry fee for families and VSU Students

7) The 5K race course starts and finishes at VECA on Azalea Drive. This course is known for its fast times.

8) There will be quarter mile marks throughout the course.

9) Mile marks will be easy to see as participants run under them

10) The standard entry fee per individual for this event will be $15. The fee will go up 10 days out and on race day.

11) There will be numerous coupons from local vendors.

12) Proceeds will go the Valdosta State cross country program.

Alternate options of support are also available for those unable to attend the race. For more information, or to register for the event, follow the link below.

VSU CROSS COUNTRY 5K RR REGISTRATION

