Valdosta observes Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA – On Monday, the men and women in blue were recognized for their hard work and sacrifice.

The City of Valdosta observed Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the police department.

“Being an officer of the law is not just a job, it’s a calling,” said Chief of Police Brian Childress. “The men and women of law enforcement leave their families every work day, knowing that there is the possibility they might not come back home. We honor their dedication and recognize them on this day of appreciation.”

Mayor John Gayle presented a proclamation to nearly 200 personnel within the department.

Afterward, Officers’ Randall Hancock and Alyssa Shirey gave a special testimony on their past year.

Both were involved in deadly officer-involved shootings last year, and thanked the community for their support.

Share and Enjoy